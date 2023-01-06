BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With more than $7 million raised for Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, there are people out there trying to take advantage of a good thing.

Matt Krueger from the Better Business Bureau joined us on Wake Up Friday morning. He says it’s an unfortunate fact that whenever there’s a fundraiser like Hamlin’s, there will always be wolves in sheep’s clothing trying to fleece people of their money, in the guise of it going to a noble cause like Hamlin’s.

During his appearance on Wake Up, Krueger told us that copycats can take easy action like using the exact photos of real fundraisers in order to trick people into giving their money to the wrong ones.

“Unfortunately, these scams are so tricky that they can fool young and old alike,” Krueger says.

It can be a difficult job for law enforcement to track down scammers. Krueger encourages people to report fraudulent fundraisers not only to the Better Business Bureau, but local law enforcement, as well.

Krueger encourages potential donors to research where their money’s going and never rush into something. Hear more from him in the video above.

