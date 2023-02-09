BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s an essential part of any Super Bowl party — snacks. On Thursday morning, Wegmans Executive Chef Fred Torrell shared some ideas for both Chiefs and Eagles fans, and both involve nachos.
In the video above, check out his recipe for Philly Cheese Steak nachos, and in the video below, learn all about Kansas City BBQ pulled pork nachos.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.