ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s no April Fools joke — the Bills Store is reopening this Saturday, April 1.

Customers coming to the store will find lots of new merchandise, and the first 500 of them will receive a special gift.

Jason Klein, the store’s manager, joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning to talk about it. You can find the store, which will reopen its doors at 10 a.m., next to Highmark Stadium.