HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The popular Boutique Crawl returns to Hamburg on Friday.

There are a total of 24 shops participating this year, ranging from clothing to food shops, and they’re all local.

There will be opportunities to win prizes from a number of places.

The event runs from 12-8 p.m.

Rachel Sweeney from Indie Twenty joined us on Wake Up to share more details about the event. See the full interview above.