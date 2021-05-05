Buffalo’s Flower Studio Company launches flower subscription service

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Whether you’re still looking for a mother’s day gift or you’re looking for a way to spruce up your home, a new subscription-based flower company might be a good fit.

The Flower Studio Company just launched in February in Buffalo. It’s a monthly service that delivers locally sourced bouquets with seasonal blooms right to your door.

Founder Lauren Jenkins joined us on Wake Up! Wednesday morning. She told us she came up with the idea after gravitating toward flowers during the pandemic.

“I needed an outlet. I needed something that would help me destress. And there probably wasn’t a week that went by without me going and finding some flowers. Or picking them up or finding a farm,” Jenkins told us.

The money goes to local causes, including the Western New York Women’s Foundation.

If you’re interested in signing up for a subscription, click here.