BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not feeling rested after last night’s sleep? Since it’s National Sleep Month, Dr. Elizabeth Betancourt joined us to share some tips on how to feel more rested when the day begins.
Dr. Betancourt is a chiropractor who owns Infinity Wellness in Orchard Park. Hear about the impact of cryotherapy on sleep hygiene in the video above.
