BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It started off as a pandemic business that ended up taking off — Suzanne Cross’ “A Board Above.”
Cross joined us on Wake Up! Thursday morning to share about her charcuterie creations, which could add more flavor to your Bills tailgate experience.
A Board Above
