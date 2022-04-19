BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In all of New York State, Erie County sees the second most reports of child abuse.

During National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Paula’s Donuts is teaming up with the Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf to help raise money.

For each sale of Paula’s Cookie Monster donut, half of the proceeds will benefit the center.

Tuesday morning, Child Advocacy Center Director Rebecca Stevens joined us to talk about it. Watch the interview in the video above.