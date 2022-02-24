BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning on Wake Up!, UB Information Security Officer Kevin Cleary joined us to talk about cybersecurity.
During his appearance, Cleary discussed how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could impact potential cyber attacks. He also shared tips for anyone looking to protect themselves from cyber attacks.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.