BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It can feel like a crushing defeat when you don’t pass your road test the first time around.

But for the majority of those polled in our latest #Just4Fun poll, it was a one-and-done deal. More than three-quarters of voters on Twitter said they passed their road test the first time they took it.

Another 22.8 percent didn’t, and 0.3 percent said they don’t even have their license.

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Did you pass your road test the first time? 🚗 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) May 16, 2023

