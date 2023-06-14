BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officially, it’s Highmark Stadium, but according to nearly half the voters in our latest #Just4Fun poll, the home of the Buffalo Bills is still “The Ralph.”

With the knowledge that the new stadium across the street will also be called “Highmark Stadium,” we wanted to know what News 4 viewers actually call the current home field.

Is it a surprise that only 10 percent picked “Highmark?” The Bills’ home has had a number of names over the past few decades, after all.

With the Bills announcing that Highmark will maintain naming rights with the new stadium, #Just4Fun, we want to know…



What do you call the stadium in Orchard Park? — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) June 6, 2023

