BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For some, it’s a college team, and for others, it might be someone to rival the Buffalo Bills or Sabres.

This past week, we asked people on Twitter if they cheer for a non-Buffalo sports team. It might come as a shock given the western New York region’s Buffalo pride, but more than 40 percent answered “yes.”

Another 35 percent said they don’t, and then the remaining quarter said “only sometimes.”

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



Do you cheer for a non-Buffalo sports team? 🏀 🏈 ⚽️ 🏒 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) January 24, 2023

