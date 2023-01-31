BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For some, it’s a college team, and for others, it might be someone to rival the Buffalo Bills or Sabres.
This past week, we asked people on Twitter if they cheer for a non-Buffalo sports team. It might come as a shock given the western New York region’s Buffalo pride, but more than 40 percent answered “yes.”
Another 35 percent said they don’t, and then the remaining quarter said “only sometimes.”
This week, we want to hear what you think of boneless wings — are they wings or actually just chicken nuggets? Vote here.
