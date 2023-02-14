BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sure, snacks at the theater can be a little pricey, and that’s led plenty of people to bring some from home.

Believe it or not, more than 10 percent of voters in our latest #Just4Fun Twitter poll say they actually bring full meals to the theater!

Another 70 percent said they just sneak in snacks, and about one-fifth of voters say “I don’t break the rules.”

#Just4Fun, we want to know…



🍬 Do you sneak food into the theater? 🎥 — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) February 7, 2023

