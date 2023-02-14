BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sure, snacks at the theater can be a little pricey, and that’s led plenty of people to bring some from home.
Believe it or not, more than 10 percent of voters in our latest #Just4Fun Twitter poll say they actually bring full meals to the theater!
Another 70 percent said they just sneak in snacks, and about one-fifth of voters say “I don’t break the rules.”
Next up in our series of polls, we want to know if you collect vinyl! You can vote on Twitter here.
Latest Posts
- Last day to change party affiliation before primaries
- Annual inflation hits 6.4 percent in January: CPI
- Idris Elba rules himself out as James Bond: ‘I’m not going to be that guy’
- Live Coverage: Police identify suspect in Michigan State shooting, all 8 victims were students
- Nikki Haley announces presidential run
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.