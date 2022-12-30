BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a teen girl from Cuba, New York was paralyzed from the neck down as the result of a crash that killed her best friend, Town of Tonawanda police have since stepped in to help.

Captain Joseph Milosich says he approached his chief about relaxing their uniform policy, based on what another department has done in the past. What this led to was a donation of 200 Bills hats from New Era.

But there’s a reason behind it. Town of Tonawanda officers were able to not only get one of these hats, but wear it on duty, pending they make a donation through Hope Rises.

All of those donations have been going to a very specific cause — getting the crash victim, Gabby, a wheelchair-accessible van.

One anonymous donor showed their generosity in the form of a $20,000 donation. Hear the whole story in the video above.

