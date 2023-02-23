BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday morning, we got to talk with ECMC’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Steven Cloud, about taking safe steps to protect yourself from injury on the ice.

One of those steps actually involves steps. During our conversation, Dr. Cloud encouraged people to take small steps on potentially risky surfaces and to wear shoes with good grip.

Dr. Cloud also encouraged people to look out for their neighbors.

“Let’s live up to our nickname of the City of Good Neighbors and help each other out,” he said during his appearance on Wake Up.

