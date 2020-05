BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning.

During his appearance, Zellner discussed the deadline to register to vote in New York’s special election on June 23.

Hear what he said in the video above.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.