BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of News 4’s new segment, “Festival Friday,” we spoke to Philippe Deterville, the Treasurer of the Allentown Art Festival Board, Friday morning.

Deterville has been on the board for 16 years, and encourages the community to come out and visit the festival.

“It’s just an exciting time, the best weekend of the summer–the second weekend of June–we always have the best weather,” said Deterville.

Deterville says this past week with the Air Quality Alerts, they’ve received many calls asking if the Festival is on–and he says they are.

The Festival is returning for it’s 66th year, and organizers say there are some exciting things in store for this year. There will be new displays and demonstrations from the Corning Museum of Glass, the CEPA gallery is bringing a photo lab and the Burchfield Penney Art Center will be bringing an interactive art station for children to enjoy.

There will also be displays from emerging artists from the Hunt Gallery, which Deterville says will help promote young local artists to get involved with the festival.

Other additions to the annual tradition, there will be food trucks, new concessions and a music tent in the festival–plenty in store for the hundreds of thousands who come every year.

“I think it means a lot to the community and it brings people downtown. I think a lot of people especially [who] live in the suburbs, who don’t come downtown very often, who don’t work downtown this is their chance come downtown to see what’s changed and enjoy the wonderful architecture and the beauty of the city,” said Deterville. “Also to meet with friends and family, and just to experience the festival and all the excitement in and to watch the smiles on the kids faces. It is wonderful.”

The Festival is Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more informationm, visit the event’s website here.