BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gaitrie Subryan is the founder of Devi Bollywood Performing Arts. Recently, she created a movie focused on domestic violence called Speak Up, Speak Out.

The film tells “a story through movement, music and dance,” Subryan says.

During her appearance on Wake Up! Friday morning, Subryan discussed her teen years as the victim of an abusive relationship.

“This individual just kind of changed everything in my life…After a while, I just started realizing that this was not something I deserved. I didn’t do anything wrong,” Subryan said.

Hear her story in the videos above and below.