‘Full Spectrum’ brings voices and instruments together in support of LGBTQ youth

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time, the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band and Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus will perform together.

Full Spectrum will also give the room over to some Buffalo city schools students so they can share their stories with the audience.

Val Czamara, the vice president of the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band, joins us on WakeUp! to preview the event.

It’s Friday, Nov. 8 beginning at 7:30 in the Buffalo Grand Hotel’s grand ballroom. Admission is $15 but free for those 18 and under, with $5 from each ticket sold going toward Gay and Lesbian Youth Services of WNY.