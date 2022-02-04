Go Red for Women Day raises awareness of number one killer of women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Heart Association says heart disease kills women more than anything else.
But it can be preventable. In fact, experts say 80 percent of deaths from this can be prevented.
During the morning, we heard from Kristy Smorol with the Western and Central New York American Heart Association.
Watch our interview with her in the video above.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.