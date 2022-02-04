Go Red for Women Day raises awareness of number one killer of women

Wake Up

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Heart Association says heart disease kills women more than anything else.

But it can be preventable. In fact, experts say 80 percent of deaths from this can be prevented.

During the morning, we heard from Kristy Smorol with the Western and Central New York American Heart Association.

Watch our interview with her in the video above.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now