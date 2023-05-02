BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There was a time when CDs were the dominant medium for music. But for many now, they’ve lost relevance.
Nearly 70 percent of those polled in our latest #Just4Fun survey said that CDs have become obsolete in their listening. But another quarter of voters said they still use them.
Spring is here, and for this week’s #Just4Fun poll, we’ve got good weather on our minds. You can vote on whether or not western New York is a good vacation destination here.
