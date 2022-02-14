Helping Trixie and her puppies with the second annual Puppy Shower

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Open Arms Rescue of WNY‘s second annual Puppy Shower is happening this weekend over at Bellreng’s Towing & Automotive in Amherst.
This Saturday from 1-3 p.m., people can bring a present or donation for Trixie and her puppies. Learn more about the event in the videos above and below.
