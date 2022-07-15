BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Friday’s Hope Rises segment, Lindsey Cruz and Julia Harris from 95 Nutrition came to tell us how the company is helping kids with special needs.
You can watch the interviews in the videos above and below.
Latest Posts
Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who joined the News 4 team in December 2017. See more of his work here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.