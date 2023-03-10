BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shawn Kennedy and his mother, Nicole Vathy, joined us on Hope Rises Friday to talk about Shawn’s fight against cancer.
“Baby Shawn,” now 12, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer at age 4.
Later in the morning, Pat Malacaro from the Buffalo Bisons came to Wake Up! to give Shawn a special surprise.
Watch the full interviews in the videos above and below.
Latest Posts
- Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno’s family presented with IAFF Medal of Honor
- Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender Virginia teen
- Silicon Valley Bank seized by FDIC in largest bank failure since 2008
- ‘Disrespected’: 9th grader’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation
- Here are the movies most likely to win each major Oscar category
4WARN WEATHER | See the latest forecast here.