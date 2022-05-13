BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mikayla Forsey is an extremely talented artist, despite being born with blindness, and she joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning to share her incredible artwork.
Kate Glaser with Hope Rises shared Mikayla’s story online and joined us Friday morning along with Mikayla’s mother Michele and art teacher Barb Runs.
Through her artwork, Mikayla’s mother told us the artist has been able to find and grow her independence.
You can check out Mikayla’s artwork on August 7 at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center and at the Lewiston Art Festival on August 13 and 14.
Watch the first part of our interview in the video player above and the second below.
Latest Posts
- Las Vegas resort employees surprised with $5,000 bonus
- Community Missions kicks off the ‘Gratitude Project’ to pay respect to WNY letter carriers and more
- Hope Rises: Blind artist shares her talent
- Fundraiser for Diamonds in the Ruff happening Sunday in Lockport
- UK sanctions Putin’s rumored girlfriend, among others
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.