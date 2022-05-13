BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mikayla Forsey is an extremely talented artist, despite being born with blindness, and she joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning to share her incredible artwork.

Kate Glaser with Hope Rises shared Mikayla’s story online and joined us Friday morning along with Mikayla’s mother Michele and art teacher Barb Runs.

Through her artwork, Mikayla’s mother told us the artist has been able to find and grow her independence.

You can check out Mikayla’s artwork on August 7 at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center and at the Lewiston Art Festival on August 13 and 14.

