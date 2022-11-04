BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The kindness in Jeremiah Geracci’s heart was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

The 8-year-old boy was seen giving back his candy on Halloween, via Katie Gorman’s camera. The video subsequently went viral.

Both Gorman and Geracci were able to join us on Wake Up! Friday morning to tell the story.

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Chris Horvatits is an award-winning reporter who started working at WIVB in 2017. A Lancaster native, he came to Buffalo after working at stations in Rochester and Watertown. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.