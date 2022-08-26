BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken Burke, a Buffalo man who donated his kidney to a complete stranger in Boston, joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning.

Burke and the woman who received his kidney, Cassie Yahnian, were recently reunited following the March 2020 surgery. Hear why he chose to give the gift of life to someone he never met and the Bills-Patriots tie-in to all of this in the video above.

