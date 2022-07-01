BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For Mindy Davey, her new song marks a very important milestone in her life.

Davey joined us on Wake Up! Friday morning, alongside Hope Rises’ Kate Glaser.

“10 years ago, I was destined for an early grave, and here I am, gonna be 10 years sober, and destiny brought me here,” she said.

And that’s the title of Davey’s new song — “Destiny.” Hear the Buffalo-based recording artist’s story in the videos above and below.

