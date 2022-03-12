BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been two long years of the pandemic and it’s felt particularly long for Laura Zhang.

Each week, we’re joined by Hope Rises to share heartwarming stories and acts of charitable kindness.

Kate Glaser and Colleen Marchetta from Hope Rises joined us on News 4 Wake Up! with Natalie Stothart and Laura Zhang from Buffalo Seminary.

Laura is from China, but due to COVID-19 restrictions hasn’t been home in two years.

Watch part one of our interview in the video player above and part two below:

