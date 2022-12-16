BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kara Skrubis didn’t let cancer stop her from dancing.

The ballerina began studying pre-professional ballet at age 3 and went on to major in dance at the University of Buffalo. Currently, she works for Tonawanda Dance Arts.

Recently, Skrubis was featured in People magazine, where she discussed her battle with osteosarcoma, which led to her having her leg amputated.

Skrubis hopes that when people hear her story, it changes the narrative for ballet dancers around the world.

“There is no ballet body or dancer body, and no matter your ability, you can always do whatever you want,” Skrubis told us on Friday morning. Watch the full interview in the videos above and below.

