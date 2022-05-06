BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For moms and dads taking care of children with special needs, David’s Refuge is there to make sure they feel “supported, loved and seen every single day for the hard work they’re doing.”

That’s how Executive Director Kate Houck put it Friday morning on Wake Up! Founded in Syracuse, Houck has been working with the organization for 10 years.

Hear how David’s Refuge got its name, and the work they’re doing to help roughly 100 families here at home in the video above.