BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday morning, we were joined by a few students from DeSales Catholic School in Lockport.

They’re part of a club called The Writer’s Block, where student Mila DiGiacomo says they “write kind notes to teachers and make them feel better.”

The club was started about two months ago. In one day, the students will spend about 30 minutes to an hour writing letters in their free time. Hear more from DiGiacomo, Katie Krueger and Julianna Pearl in the videos above and below.

