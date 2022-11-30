BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday morning on Wake Up!, we were joined by Hope Rises’ Kate Glaser and Pride Martial Arts Academy’s Todd Patterson, who are working together as part of the Giving Tree Holiday Give Back campaign.

They and other community partners are helping make sure numerous families have a special holiday season this year.

It’s Hope Rises’ second year with the campaign, and this year, they’re lending a hand to 100 families, bringing the campaign’s overall total to roughly 400 families helped.

Families who can benefit from this campaign include those from all sorts of backgrounds, including those with foster children, single-parent households and children battling cancer.

Learn more about how you can get involved by clicking/tapping here.