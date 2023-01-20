BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dwight Lowe from “Home Beneath Our Feet” joined us on Wake Up! to talk about the community garden they’re preparing for Southampton Street.

And with him were two of the nonprofit’s students. They shared about how they’re making friends and planting different kinds of vegetables — the tomato and lettuce being each of their respective favorites.

The plan is to have this new sensory garden, which isn’t far from the Jefferson Avenue Tops, ready for the community by May.

“It’s about growing, being in the present time and getting back to our senses,” Lowe said. He believes its presence will be beneficial in helping the community heal.

A GoFundMe has been established to help make this wheelchair-accessible space a possibility. You can make a donation here.

Learn more in the videos above and below.

