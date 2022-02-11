Hope Rises: How a podcast host is helping others deal with heartbreak and loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shannon Traphagen could teach us all a lesson in positive ways to deal with tragedy.

In 2020, Traphagen lost her husband to brain cancer. But as the host of podcast “Game On Glio,” she’s helping others who find themselves in her situation.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, hear what Traphagen wants those who are struggling with heartbreak and loss to know.