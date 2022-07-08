BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — International Child Advancement’s annual Back to School Drive was recently launched in an effort to help 100 families who are refugees, immigrants or living in underserved communities.
On Friday, we were joined by Evelyn Kessler from International Child Advancement, who told us about how this drive not only helps Buffalo’s east and west sides, but an orphanage in Congo, as well. Learn how you can help here, and in the videos above and below.
