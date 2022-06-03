BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaely’s Kindness seeks to better the lives of girls who are battling cancer. They’re teaming up with Alchemy Wine & Beer to create a night of fun for them this coming Tuesday.
This morning, Alchemy co-owner Anne McIntosh and Hope Rises‘ Kate Glaser joined us on Wake Up! to share more about the upcoming event.
