BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ginine Capozzi is celebrating her 10-year anniversary with KnowledgeForce Consulting by helping out a number of other organizations.

“KnowledgeForce provides reimagined training solutions that power your business,” the firm wrote on its website. “We partner with you to help your people expand their knowledge, skills, and real-worked experiences to create sustained behavior change.”

KnowledgeForce is selecting 10 organizations to donate to, and the first three have been announced:

Learn more in the videos above and below.

