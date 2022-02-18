Hope Rises: Local athlete qualifies for Special Olympics for the first time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pam Elberson has been a Special Olympics athlete for more than 30 years.
This year, for the first time, she qualified for this year’s Special Olympics, which is taking place in Orlando this June.
Elberson and her sister Patty Keller shared what it was like to qualify and more during their Friday morning appearance on Wake Up!
