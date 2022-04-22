BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills Mafia is loud, devoted and full of generosity. Evidence of that is the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing at Oishei Chidren’s Hospital.

Friday’s Hope Rises portion of Wake Up! showed us how Bills fans made this happen and the good work that’s being done there.

Oishei President Allegra Jaros joined us, along with Cameron Suchora, who is living a better life thanks to the hospital’s neurosurgery team.

Hear about him and the work Oishei is doing to help children in the videos above and below.