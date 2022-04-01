BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Put this together in your mind; blow-up unicorns are being used to help out teen girls living with cancer.

It sounds bizarre, but “Prank for a Purpose” is doing just that. What better day to discuss it than April Fools’ Day?

On Friday morning, Hope Rises’ Kate Glaser joined us alongside community advocate Colleen Marchetta and Christine Benedyk from Kaely’s Kindness.

They shared about how people can benefit Kaely’s Kindness through a fun prank on peoples’ lawns. If you’d like to make a donation (and surprise a friend with a colorful, plastic mythical creature), watch the videos above and below to learn more.

Donations to Hope Rises can be made here.