BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rust Belt Robotics is Buffalo’s first student robotics team open to all local high school students.

Still in its first year, the club is a non-profit staffed entirely by volunteer mentors and funded by sponsors. The students, working three times per week, have just six weeks to build a robot to compete in the annual FIRST Robotics Competition.

Team captain and high school senior Owen Block spent about 60 hours programming the team’s robot. He says the club is a great way for students to get hands-on experience and learn new skills outside of the classroom.

Some members of their team — and their robot — joined us on Hope Rises Friday morning.

