Hope Rises: Shooting For a Cure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Every year, the “Shooting For a Cure” basketball game at Pembroke High School seeks to help out Roswell Park.

This past year, enough funds were raised to send the 10-year total over $200,000.

Now, the 11th annual “Shooting For a Cure” is coming up, and it’s taking place on a fitting date — February 11.

On Friday morning, Hope Rises’ Kate Glaser joined us alongside Colleen Marchetta and Pembroke’s team captain, Allie Schwerthoffer. Hear more about what they’re doing this year in the videos above and below.