BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This morning, Hope Rises had a surprise for the President of The Summit Center.

It’s a powerful title, but Tom Rosenecker prefers to just be called “Claudia’s dad.” Claudia went through therapy at home for years, but it wasn’t until she got help from The Summit Center that walking became easier.

The Summit Center in Getzville is there for people faced with social, behavioral and developmental challenges. That includes autism.

During his appearance on Wake Up, Rosenecker shared more about Claudia and The Summer Center Autism Walk — a fundraiser for therapies happening this May.