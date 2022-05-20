BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Raziya Hill is helping make sure babies get the essential items they need through a non-profit she runs called “Every Bottom Covered.”

The organization is teaming up with Hope Rises to bring critically needed baby products to people who live in the community where the mass shooting took place this past Saturday. It’s called the Western New York for Hope Diaper Drive.

Here’s what they’re looking for:

diapers

pull-ups

wipes

diaper cream

formula

tampons

pads

liners

deodorant

soap

lotion

From Saturday through next Sunday, people can bring these products to any Delta Sonic in western New York.

As of Friday morning, the Tops on Jefferson Avenue remains closed. This has made it much harder for people in the community to not only get food, but other products, such as the ones listed above.

To make a donation at Every Bottom Covered, they can be found at the Delavan Grider Community Center at 877 E. Delavan Ave. in Buffalo. They’re open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment.