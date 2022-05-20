BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Raziya Hill is helping make sure babies get the essential items they need through a non-profit she runs called “Every Bottom Covered.”
The organization is teaming up with Hope Rises to bring critically needed baby products to people who live in the community where the mass shooting took place this past Saturday. It’s called the Western New York for Hope Diaper Drive.
Here’s what they’re looking for:
- diapers
- pull-ups
- wipes
- diaper cream
- formula
- tampons
- pads
- liners
- deodorant
- soap
- lotion
From Saturday through next Sunday, people can bring these products to any Delta Sonic in western New York.
As of Friday morning, the Tops on Jefferson Avenue remains closed. This has made it much harder for people in the community to not only get food, but other products, such as the ones listed above.
To make a donation at Every Bottom Covered, they can be found at the Delavan Grider Community Center at 877 E. Delavan Ave. in Buffalo. They’re open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment.
Buffalo Supermarket Mass Shooting
- Donations being collected for those impacted by Buffalo shooting
- 15 people joined chatroom set up by Buffalo suspect just before shooting
- Hope Rises teaming with Every Bottom Covered for diaper drive
- Man drives 3.5 hours to drop off food in wake of tragedy
- Buffalo community leaders gather for a ‘healing circle’
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.