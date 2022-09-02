BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Through a new book you can purchase on Amazon, a local mom is promoting inclusivity for children who wear medical helmets.

The inspiration behind it all came from Meghan Klisiewicz’s daughter, Sawyer Jean. She had to wear a medical helmet for about four months when she was 11 months old.

“It’s been a challenge, but we are getting through it,” Klisiewicz said on Wake Up.

In the videos above and below, hear how the family is promoting acceptance of those who wear medical helmets and break stereotypes through the new book. And if you’d like to get a copy of “That Helmet Girl,” click or tap here.

