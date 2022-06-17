BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Casey Bukowski is 98 years old. For two years of his life, this World War II veteran was forced to be a German prisoner of war after his plane was shot down. It happened when he was only 20 years old, and according to WNY Heroes, he lost an eye.

Bukowski has been named the WNY Heroes Veteran of the Year. Hear more about his incredible story in the video above.