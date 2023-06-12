BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seeing the delight a cake she baked brought her mom, Shetise Jackson says she became obsessed with baking.

She’s always been a chef, and now, Jackson is the owner of Cake Crazy Bakery at 2525 William St. in Cheektowaga.

Monday morning on Wake Up, Jackson brought in a selection of the assorted cupcakes customers can get a special deal on during Black Restaurant Week.

Hear what Jackson’s favorite thing to bake is in the video above.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.