BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Seeing the delight a cake she baked brought her mom, Shetise Jackson says she became obsessed with baking.
She’s always been a chef, and now, Jackson is the owner of Cake Crazy Bakery at 2525 William St. in Cheektowaga.
Monday morning on Wake Up, Jackson brought in a selection of the assorted cupcakes customers can get a special deal on during Black Restaurant Week.
Hear what Jackson’s favorite thing to bake is in the video above.
