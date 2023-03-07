BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Is there a right way to order more than one beef on weck? This past week, we asked Twitter users how they do it.

More than 70 percent of those polled say “It’s just beef on weck.” Another fifth say “beef on wecks” while 7.5 percent voted “beefs on weck.”

How do YOU order more than one beef on weck? 🍽️ — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) February 28, 2023

News 4’s Chris Horvatits insists only one of these is correct. See which one in the video above, and check out this week’s poll, which keeps with the food theme, here.