BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Is there a right way to order more than one beef on weck? This past week, we asked Twitter users how they do it.
More than 70 percent of those polled say “It’s just beef on weck.” Another fifth say “beef on wecks” while 7.5 percent voted “beefs on weck.”
News 4’s Chris Horvatits insists only one of these is correct. See which one in the video above, and check out this week’s poll, which keeps with the food theme, here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.