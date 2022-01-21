How the Bills fan with amazing snow sculptures is helping raise money for Playmakers Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man behind some of the coolest snow sculptures you’ve ever seen wants the community to lend a helping hand.
Eric Jones isn’t looking for assistance with his next masterpiece, but instead wants people to donate to Harrison Phillips’ Playmakers Foundation.
Hear what he and Hope Rises Founder Kate Glaser shared with us Friday morning on Wake Up!
DONATE | You can make a donation to Hope Rises here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.